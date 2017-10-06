Lisa Bloom Defends Harvey Weinstein, Responds to Mom Gloria Allred’s Criticism (EXCLUSIVE)

Lisa Bloom is defending her decision to represent Harvey Weinstein in the wake of the Hollywood mogul being accused of decades of sexual harassment. Bloom faced criticism on social media — and even her mother, power lawyer Gloria Allred , spoke out against Bloom — over working with Weinstein.

Speaking exclusively to Variety on Friday afternoon, as the Weinstein Company board is in the process of meeting to prepare to suspend Weinstein, Bloom says, “I represent women and men in many kinds of legal matters.”

Eyebrows were raised on Thursday when the New York Times bombshell report about Weinstein revealed that Bloom would be advising the mega-producer through the sexual harassment scandal and had been consulting him over the past year.

Yesterday, Allred released a statement, disapproving of her daughter’s decision to represent Weinstein.

“Had I been asked by Mr. Weinstein to represent him, I would have declined, because I do not represent individuals accused of sex harassment,” Allred’s statement read. “I only represent those who allege that they are victims of sexual harassment. While I would not represent Mr. Weinstein, I would consider representing anyone who accused Mr. Weinstein of sexual harassment, even if it meant that my daughter was the opposing counsel.”

In response to her mother’s shocking remarks, Bloom tells Variety, “I have a different kind of law practice. My mother does only plaintiff side discrimination and harassment work. I have a successful, 12-lawyer general practice law firm that includes business litigation, defamation, revenge porn cases, entertainment matters, family law, and much more. … I believe that we can do good by suing, but also working behind the scenes to encourage accused people to respond with dignity and respect.”

Bloom continues, “I would never take a case where either my lawyer mother or my lawyer daughter is opposing counsel. That’s another area where we differ. I believe in family before business.”

Bloom has made a name for herself as a women’s rights advocate and high-profile attorney for celebrities such as Kathy Griffin, Blac Chyna, and Mischa Barton in recent months. She led the charge in taking down Bill O’Reilly, defending a slew of female clients who said they had been victimized and harassed by the former Fox News star, who was ousted, following Bloom’s work.

When asked to respond to the backlash of her representing Weinstein, given her work with women, Bloom referred Variety to the Twitter statement she posted yesterday.

On Twitter, she posted, in part, “As a women’s rights advocate, I have been blunt with Harvey and he has listened to me. I have told him the times have changed, it is 2017, and he needs to evolve to a higher standard. I have found Harvey to be refreshingly candid and receptive to my message. He has acknowledged the mistakes he has made. … He is an old dinosaur and learning new ways.”

Bloom, who is also working with Weinstein on adapting her book about Trayvon Martin into a television show through his company, continued on Twitter: “Harvey is not going to demean or attack any of the women making accusations against him, although he does dispute many of the allegations. Instead, he is going to use this as a painful learning experience to grow into a better man. … I will make recommendations to ensure that gender equality and zero tolerance for workplace misconduct aren’t just goals, but a reality.”

Read Bloom’s full statement about advising Weinstein here.