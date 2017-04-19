Attorney Lisa Bloom , who represents Wendy Walsh and other accusers of Bill O’Reilly, declared victory on the news that the Fox News host will not return to the network.

“This is what happens when women speak our truth: we can slay dragons,” she said in a statement to Variety. “I am very proud to have stood with my brave clients who stood up for themselves and all the silenced women. Fox News should have fired him in 2004 when Andrea Mackris spoke out, but at least they did it now. They did it because we persisted.”

Bloom on Wednesday told Variety that there was a possibility of other accusers coming forward, but she declined to go into specifics. She also said that New York state authorities should continue to investigate Fox News no matter what happened with O’Reilly. She had requested that they launch an inquiry into sexual and racial harassment at the network.

Walsh, who was once a contributor on “The O’Reilly Factor,” told CNN that she was “thrilled that a corporation has made this seismic shift to put women’s rights ahead of their bottom line.”

Earlier this month, she appeared with Bloom at a press conference to outline her accusations. Walsh accused O’Reilly of making sexual advances to her when they met for a dinner in Los Angeles in 2013. After she rejected him, she said that his attitude toward her changed and she was later dropped as a contributor. O’Reilly has denied the merits of the allegations.

Meanwhile, one of the groups that protested O’Reilly suggested that their campaign is not over. Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet, called for 21st Century Fox to make the results of its investigation of the accusations against O’Reilly public.

“Unless Fox News makes the results of the investigation public, and fires all those found guilty of, or complicit in, covering up sexual harassment, advertisers and the general public will continue to have cause for concern,” she said. “With reports that dozens of additional women at the network have not yet come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, the next scandal for the network may just be months away.”