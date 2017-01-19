Media-centric investing banking firm LionTree has opened a Paris office to capitalize on the growth of innovative activities in digital, media and technology in the region.

Fatine Layt, an alum of France’s Oddo Corporate Finance and private equity firms, will head the office. LionTree already has offices in New York, San Francisco and London. The company headed by Aryeh Bourkoff has become the hot banking shop for media and technology deals in the short time since it was founded in 2012.

“As technology continues to transform industries, and consumer bases grow worldwide, it has become essential to view opportunities through a global lens and deliver cross-border solutions, through one team that bridges markets and continents,” Bourkoff said in announcing Layt’s hire. “France has emerged as a home to vibrant digital and technology companies and innovation. We look forward to supporting the country’s growing activity and to working closely with its talented entrepreneurs as they reshape the EU’s tech landscape.”

LionTree emphasized that having an a presence in France will help the company scout opportunities and operate more effectively in Europe.

“I am excited for the chance to offer LionTree expertise to French clients while introducing LionTree’s global network to the incredible opportunities presented here in France and the EU,” Layt said.

LionTree has advised on transactions valued at more than $300 billion since its launch, notably Charter Communications’ acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks and Liberty Global’s purchase of Virgin Media.

(Pictured: Aryeh Bourkoff)