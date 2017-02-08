Liberman Broadcasting, owner of a Spanish-language TV network, is facing another lawsuit from a former employee, this time from a former sports anchor who claims he was fired due to age discrimination.

Variety detailed the company’s extensive history of employment-related litigation in a feature published in January. The company, which runs Estrella TV, has faced numerous sexual harassment and discrimination suits. Two of the most recent suits allege that the news director, Andres Angulo, sexually harassed female anchors.

The new lawsuit, filed in L.A. Superior Court on Tuesday, comes from Renan Cardona, who was the company’s sports anchor from 2010 through March of 2016. In the suit, Cardona alleges that he was fired due to his age, and replaced with “a younger, less qualified person.” Cardona is in his mid-50s.

In an interview with Variety last year, Cardona said the work environment was so stressful that he became physically ill. He said he had confrontations over segments that were cut.

“They disrespected me big time,” he said.

Karla Amezola, a news anchor, has alleged that Angulo graphically propositioned her on numerous occasions, and retaliated against her when she refused his advances. Liberman Broadcasting has filed a motion to refer her complaint to arbitration.

Asked about the Cardona lawsuit, Liberman spokesman Marco Gonzalez said the company does not discuss pending litigation.

“At LBI Media we pride ourselves in diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our business, and take these allegations very seriously,” he said.