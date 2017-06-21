Leslie Moonves Must Turn Over Records in Sumner Redstone Fight With Ex-Girlfriends

Leslie Moonves
A judge on Wednesday allowed attorneys for Sumner Redstone’s ex-girlfriend to seek documents from CBS CEO Leslie Moonves.

Redstone, the ailing Viacom mogul, filed suit last fall alleging that his former companions, Manuela Herzer and Sydney Holland, had swindled him out of $150 million. Redstone’s lawyers allege that the two women were able to take advantage of Redstone due to his age.

Holland is seeking to show that Redstone routinely made monetary gifts to other women, and believes that Moonves possesses documents that will substantiate that claim.

“Holland only requests information related to Moonves’ knowledge of Redstone’s relationships, for the purpose of questioning him about Redstone’s pattern and practice of giving numerous women large monetary gifts during the relevant time period,” Holland’s attorneys wrote.

Holland’s attorneys subpoenaed Moonves in March. Redstone’s attorneys moved to quash the subpoena the following month, arguing that the request was overly broad and was designed to “harass and embarrass Sumner and Moonves.”

On Wednesday, Judge Robert Hess sided with Holland, ruling that her attorneys will be able to seek the documents. The judge also allowed her attorneys to seek documents from Viacom and CBS related to Redstone’s oversight of the two companies between 2010 and 2016.

Holland’s attorneys believe the records will show that Redstone was mentally fit enough to manage two large public companies, undermining the argument that he unwittingly handed over millions of dollars to his ex-companions.

