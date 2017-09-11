Len Wein, Legendary Comics Writer Who Co-Created Wolverine, Dies at 69

Len Wein, the influential comics writer who co-created characters including Wolverine and Swamp Thing, has died. He was 69.

DC Comics confirmed the news following an outpouring of tributes from the comics community overflowed online.

“Len Wein was one of the most welcoming people and legends in comics from the moment I joined DC eight years ago,” said Diane Nelson, president of DC Entertainment. “He wrote or edited almost every major DC character — there’s hardly a facet of DC’s world that Len didn’t touch. I, DC, and the industry will miss him and his talent very much. Our love and prayers go out to Christine, his family, and his fans.”

News of Wein’s death prompted many tributes among prominent members of the comics community.

Brian Michael Bendis wrote, “Len Wein, co-creator of WOLVERINE and SWAMP THING & more responsible for the x-men you love than he gets credit for. Thank you. #RIP.”

“RIP the great #LenWein. He co-created Wolverine & Swamp Thing, both of which gave me a living as a writer & endless pleasure as a reader,” Mark Millar tweeted.

“I just learned that my friend and writing inspiration @LenWein passed away this morning. My love and condolences to his wife, @mcvalada,” Neil Gaiman wrote.

Joss Whedon tweeted, “Co-created Wolverine & the new X-men. Co-kickstarted the modern comic book era with its most powerful metaphor. And more. RIP Len Wein.”

