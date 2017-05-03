Time Warner Earnings Beat Projections Thanks to ‘The Lego Batman Movie,’ ‘Big Little Lies’

Time Warner’s quarterly earnings beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, propelled by film hits, a water-cooler hit in the HBO drama “Big Little Lies, and stronger interest in the NCAA Basketball games it aired.

Revenues climbed 6% to $7.74 billion, while adjusted earnings per share topped out at $1.66, up from $1.49 in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income for the three month period ending in March rose 7% to $2.2 billion. Analysts had projected that the media company would post earnings of $1.44 a share on revenue of $7.66 billion.

The strong results emerged as Time Warner is awaiting approval for its $85.4 billion sale to AT&T. The conglomerate owns Warner Bros., CNN, HBO, and the Turner cable networks.

Among the various divisions, Turner showed some signs of weakness. It scored with NCAA basketball finals, enjoying the second most-watched college tournament in 23 years. Yet, ad sales fell 2% on overall ratings declines. Revenues in the unit increased 6% to $3.1 billion even as operating income dipped 6% to $1.2 billion.

“Big Little Lies,” a buzzy limited series with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, was a big factor in HBO’s strong performance. The show averaged 8 million viewers. Revenues at the premium cable channel increased 4% to $1.6 billion due to a rise in subscriptions and lower programming costs, while operating income in the division jumped 22% to $583 million.

Warner Bros. benefited from some big screen success, as both “Kong: Skull Island” and “The Lego Batman Movie” connected with audiences. Revenues at the film and television division increased 8% to $3.4 billion, while adjusted operating income jumped 20% to $510 million.

More to come…