Lee Anne Callahan-Longo, Formerly of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment, Joins Maverick

Lee Anne Callahan-Longo, former EVP/GM of Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, will join Maverick, the company announced Monday (Nov. 27). The news was first reported in Hits.

Callahan-Longo, who left Parkwood in February of 2016 along with several other executives when the company relocated from New York to the West Coast, played a pivotal role in many of Beyonce’s projects over the years, including the Emmy-winning HBO special “Beyonce & Jay-Z: On the Run”; her self-titled 2013 visual album and the run-up to “Lemonade,” her Super Bowl appearance and more. “Lee Anne Callahan-Longo has worked with Beyonce for the last 10 years,” the singer said through a rep at the time of Callahan-Longo’s departure. “Their friendship supersedes business, and while she is no longer an employee of Parkwood, she will remain an imperative part of Beyonce’s life.”

Maverick chief Guy Oseary said of the move that Callahan-Longo’s “commitment to clients and ability to create next-level artist experiences and business opportunities makes her the perfect fit for our team.” Partner Gee Roberson added, “Lee Anne has been a force in the industry for many years, and her innovative projects have caught our attention time and time again.”

Callahan-Longo said: “I’m looking forward to building my business and contributing to the collective for years to come.”