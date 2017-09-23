LeBron James Slams ‘Bum’ Donald Trump Over Steph Curry Comment

LeBron James Slams 'Bum' Donald Trump

A few hours after Donald Trump rescinded his invitation to Steph Curry and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, LeBron James took to Twitter to criticize the 45th President.

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James wrote.

Curry said on Friday that he didn’t want to visit the White House after defeating James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals this summer.

“By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to,” Curry said.

Trump chided the Warriors star early Saturday on Twitter: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

It was the second time in less than 24 hours Trump ridiculed some of the nation’s top athletes. At a rally Friday in Alabama, the President had some harsh words for NFL stars like Colin Kaepernick who have protested the national anthem over police brutality.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’ ” Trump told the crowd.

To which NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded in a statement: “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

    1. Steve Barr says:
      September 23, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Get that son of a bitch out of the White House right now . You’re fired , you’re fired !

      Reply
    2. Jiminy Critic says:
      September 23, 2017 at 10:17 am

      Perhaps it’s time for a Black boycott of professional sports and entertainment…

      Reply
    3. CattyGrabber says:
      September 23, 2017 at 10:15 am

      And these athletes race what in common, again. Oh. Right. Race. Minority race. Of course.

      Soon he’ll start in on the Jewish demo, like Mel on PCH..

      Reply
    4. cowgirldiva says:
      September 23, 2017 at 10:09 am

      Who cares if these RUDE-ungrateful-stuck-together idiots don’t want to go to the White House..!!

      So, don’t go…!! No big deal…! WHO CARES…!!

      Reply
      • CattyGrabber says:
        September 23, 2017 at 10:17 am

        Correction – And these athletes “have” what in common, again. Oh. Right. Race. Minority race. Of course.

        Soon he’ll start in on the Jewish demo, like Mel on PCH..

        Reply
