Late Maroon 5 Manager Jordan Feldstein Remembered in Moving Speech

Jordan Feldstein, longtime manager of Maroon 5 and the brother of actor Jonah Hill, died of a heart attack on Dec. 23 at the age of 40. Feldstein founded management company Career Artist Management (CAM), which was based out of the Live Nation offices in Beverly Hills; the company’s roster also includes Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke, among others. Feldstein negotiated Maroon 5’s Adam Levine’s coach role on NBC’s “The Voice.” At Feldstein’s funeral earlier this week, he was remembered in a touching speech by CAM general manager Adam Harrison. The text, which was originally published in Billboard and verified to Variety by a Maroon 5 rep, appears below.

When Lauren Mares-Maguire, Jordan’s chief of staff, called me at 1 a.m. on Friday, all shaken, and reported the terrible news, my first instinct was to call Jordan and let him know what happened, because he would know how to deal with it and what to do. Because Jordan always knew what to do.

We worked together for 15 years and I’ve never met anyone like him. Jordan knew the music business inside and out. He was a leader in every sense of the word. He had no problem taking or making a call in the middle of the night

Jordan was the toughest person I knew. Physically, emotionally and mentally. He could look at you with his nose flaring, knowing something happened, or needed to be done immediately. Jordan could say “no” quicker than anyone I’ve ever met. Almost every time, he was in the right.

He had that instinct. He was not intimidated by anyone… Ever… Or of any situation for that matter. And… What I’ve always said was his best trait — he was the smartest guy in the room at all times. He was two steps ahead of all of us. Jordan could always see the big picture, even when others couldn’t.

Everyone who walked through the doors of CAM undoubtedly learned something from Jordan, whether it was about branding recognition or perseverance. He blazed a path for us moving forward. With CAM, he built an influential and unshakable foundation. He built a company that is recognized worldwide. He built a company that is revered by those in the business. He was so passionate about his work and, as I think you would agree, he devoted his life to it. He worked so hard, so long and so smart to create something that will last and that was his own, and, in doing so, made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry.

CAM is Jordan’s vision come to life.

We, his colleagues, clients, friends — the entire family — who are so grateful for what he did for us — for all of us — will always remember Jordan. His proudest accomplishment, his two wonderful children, Josh and Charlie, will carry on that spirit we all recognize and love in him.

With this, I have a message for them… Your dad is there for you, forever. Even if he can’t pick up that 1 a.m. call right now, his memory and love will guide you no matter the hour. I will always look up to Jordan. He will always be a guiding voice when it comes to this industry. He was a friend, a teacher and a leader. Working for him was an intense but amazing experience that has shaped me. I believe that he’s with us right now. In this moment, his family, friends and clients will grow together stronger than ever. We know that’s what he would’ve wanted.

We thank you Jordan, we pray you’re at peace and we’ll always love you.