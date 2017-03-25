Part of the Las Vegas strip was reportedly shut down on Saturday after a shooter killed one person and wounded another.

The suspect was barricaded inside a bus, as police and tactical teams rushed to the scene and surrounded the vehicle, according to CNN.

“This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. There is no credible information that there is a second suspect,” Officer Larry Hadfield told CNN.

The event took place near the Cosmopolitan Hotel two days before members of the entertainment industry flock to Caesars Palace for the first day of CinemaCon 2017 — the annual convention put on the National Association of Theater Owners.

This story is developing — stay tuned for updates.