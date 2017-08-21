L.A. Times Ousts Four Top Editors; Ross Levinsohn Named Publisher

Four top editors at the L.A. Times were terminated on Monday morning, including editor and publisher Davan Maharaj, the paper announced.

Also leaving the paper are Marc Duvoisin, the managing editor, Megan Garvey, the deputy editor for digital, and Matt Doig, the assistant managing editor of investigations.

Tronc, the Times’ corporate parent, appointed veteran media executive Ross Levinsohn to replace Maharaj as publisher. Jim Kirk of the Chicago Sun-Times was named interim editor.

Maharaj had served as the Times’ top editor since 2011, and added publisher to his title in 2016. The new arrangement will again divide those responsibilities into separate jobs.

(pictured: Ross Levinsohn)



More to come…