L.A. Times Ousts Four Top Editors; Ross Levinsohn Named Publisher

Senior Media Writer @GeneMaddaus
Ross Levinson LA Times
Paul Sakuma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Four top editors at the L.A. Times were terminated on Monday morning, including editor and publisher Davan Maharaj, the paper announced.

Also leaving the paper are Marc Duvoisin, the managing editor, Megan Garvey, the deputy editor for digital, and Matt Doig, the assistant managing editor of investigations.

Tronc, the Times’ corporate parent, appointed veteran media executive Ross Levinsohn to replace Maharaj as publisher. Jim Kirk of the Chicago Sun-Times was named interim editor.

Maharaj had served as the Times’ top editor since 2011, and added publisher to his title in 2016. The new arrangement will again divide those responsibilities into separate jobs.

(pictured: Ross Levinsohn)

More to come…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad