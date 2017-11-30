You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Khalid and Southwest Airlines Announce Partnership, Invite-Only Concert Happening Monday

By
Variety Staff

Khalid
CREDIT: Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Khalid, who was nominated for five Grammy Awards on Tuesday, has announced a new partnership with Southwest Airlines: “On the Rise With Khalid,” a series of exclusive events, content and “surprises.”

The first of these will be a private, invite-only concert on Monday in San Jose, Calif.

“I’ve met so many new fans and amazing people while traveling to new cities and locations throughout 2017 in support of my album ‘American Teen,’ Khalid said in a statement. “It’s great to have a partner like Southwest who can help me create deeper connections and celebrate new milestones with some of my most loyal fans. Giving back to the community is so important to me, and I’m so excited to announce soon how we’ll be making the holidays extra special for so many people. I’ll be capping off an amazing year with Southwest and 300 fans in San Jose on December 4, with more events and surprises to follow in 2018. I can’t wait to share more details on how you can be part of the journey!”

Fans and Southwest Customers can follow the journey via the hashtag #KhalidOnTheRise in the coming days for special announcements with more details about how to win tickets for forthcoming events. More details and exclusive content will be announced over the course of the next several months. The deal was brokered by MAC Presents/Cara Lewis Group, and will run for the next several months.

Related

Earlier this year, Southwest unveiled Destination: Red Rocks, the first in its “Destination” music series. Six emerging artists from cities across the country took part in a friendly contest for a chance to win the opportunity to open for The Fray at the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. At the center of the program for each participating artist was a “Live at 35” performance, in which artists performed onboard a Southwest flight at 35,000 feet.

The Khalid deal is the airlines’ biggest since 2015, when it partnered with Imagine Dragons for Destination Dragons, a four-city club tour that helped the band celebrate the release of its second album “Smoke + Mirrors” with performances in intimate venues, as well as an in-flight performance.

 

 

 

