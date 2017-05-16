Kellyanne Conway Fires Back at ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts: Their ‘Insults and Insinuations’ Are ‘Absurd’

Kellyanne Conway responded to a claim made by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski that she expressed her dislike of Donald Trump while off camera from their show “Morning Joe.”

In a statement she posted on Twitter, Conway called the “Morning Joe” hosts’ claims “insults and insinuations” and said that they were “absurd.”

“The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe have become virulent critics of the President and those close to him,” Conway said. “Ignoring insults and insinuations is a valuable skill. But when sentiments are attributed to me that are not true, it is necessary to respond.”

She added, “My beliefs, commitments and loyalties are plain to see.”

Conway was tapped in August, 2015, to serve as his campaign manager. He later named her to the post of counselor to the president.

“The notion that I am serving for ‘the money’ or a ‘paycheck’ is absurd. As campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns,” Conway wrote. “Then I walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions or dollars, and instead walked into the White House. I would do it again.”

On Monday’s show, Brzezinski said that when Conway appeared on “Morning Joe” during the campaign, she would praise Trump on air, then “the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off, and she would say ‘Blech, I need to take a shower,’ because she disliked her candidate so much.” Scarborough said that Conway suggested that she was taking the job for the money.

Brzezinski has been critical of Conway, characterizing her as not credible. Brzezinski also has said that they will not book her on the show.