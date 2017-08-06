Commentator Kayleigh McEnany Moves From CNN to Anchor Pro-Trump ‘News of the Week’ Segment

After announcing her exit as a CNN commentator on Saturday, Kayleigh McEnany appeared in a video on President Donald Trump’s Facebook page just one day later.

Broadcasting from Trump Tower, McEnany used the 90-second-long video titled “Weekly Update 8.6.17” to promote a pro-Trump agenda, praising the president for jobs, the economy, the Raise Act — his controversial “merit-based” immigration bill — and veterans. In the video, McEnany is positioned in front of a blue backdrop with the “Trump Pence” logo, DonaldJTrump.com, and white stars. A bar scrolls below, urging viewers to “stay up to date” on social media, and “Make America great again.”

“Americans deserve a raise, and President Trump is finally putting the American worker first,” she said in the video.

McEnany signs off the video by taking a dig at the traditional media, which Trump has targeted during his campaign and administration. “Thank you for joining us, everybody. I’m Kayleigh McEnany, and that is the real news,” she said.

McEnany, an outspoken Trump supporter, teased her new role in a tweet on Saturday. “While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role,” she wrote. “Stay tuned next week.”

McEnany’s video can be viewed below.