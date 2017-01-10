The Women’s March on Washington, to be held on the day after Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, unveiled a roster of celebrity participants, led by America Ferrera and including Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, and Cher.

“Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard,” Ferrera said in a statement. She is chairing a group called the “Artist Table.”

“As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities. Immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, racial justice and environmental rights are not special interests, they affect us all and should be every American’s concern.”

Also on the roster: Olivia Wilde, Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Hari Nef, Julianne Moore, Debra Messing, Patricia Arquette, Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, Danielle Brooks, and Frances McDormand. It’s unclear if all of the names announced will travel to Washington or participate in marches being planned in dozens of cities, including Los Angeles. Handler will be leading a women’s march that day in Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival.

The march’s partners include GLAAD, Planned Parenthood, and Amnesty International. Gloria Steinem and Harry Belafonte are honorary co-chairs.