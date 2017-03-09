Katy Perry and America Ferrera will be honored at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner on March 18.

The two are being recognized for their work toward LGBTQ equality. Perry will receive the HRC’s national equality award, while Ferrera will be given their ally for equality award.

“We are thrilled to honor Katy Perry for using her powerful voice and international platform to speak out for LGBTQ equality,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Her compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people — and, in particular, young people. Katy’s message of inclusion and equality continues to inspire us and the world.”

The gala, held at the JW Marriott L.A. Live, will draw more than 1,000 guests, including Senator Tim Kaine, Lena Dunham, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and singer/songwriter Troye Sivan.

Dunham, an actor, writer, director, creator, and star of HBO’s “Girls,” will present the ally for equality prize to Ferrera, with whom she delivered a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

“America Ferrera has shown an unwavering commitment to advancing equality for all people and sets a stirring example for others to follow,” Griffin said. “As we continue the fight for full equality during this very uncertain time for our country, we are constantly inspired by America and our friend, Lena Dunham — both fierce and outspoken champions of equality.”

Kaine will deliver the keynote speech and Troye Sivan, an outspoken advocate in the fight for equality, will perform.

“Senator Tim Kaine is a true ally who has dedicated his career to fighting for the equal rights of all Americans,” Griffin said of the 2016 Democratic vice presidential candidate.

“Through his music, Troye has paid tribute to the fight for LGBTQ equality, and we are thrilled he will be performing at HRC’s L.A. Gala,” Griffin added.

The Human Rights Campaign is the United States’ largest LGBTQ civil rights advocacy group and political lobbying organization. They are known for their work toward marriage equality, adoption rights for queer families, and HIV/AIDS advocacy, in addition to fighting anti-discrimination laws.