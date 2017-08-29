Kathy Griffin ‘No Longer Sorry’ for Decapitated Trump Photo

Kathy Griffin retracted her apology for the controversial photo shoot in May where she posed with a mask that resembled President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Griffin faced immediate backlash after a photo from the shoot went viral, and repercussions from the stunt included several venues on her stand-up tour canceling, and losing a hosting gig at CNN. At the time, she issued a video and held a press conference to apologize and admit she had crossed the line.

Now, in an interview with Australia’s Seven Network, Griffin told the co-hosts she’s no longer sorry.

“The whole outrage was B.S.” Griffin said. “The whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody. Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends — Debra Messing from ‘Will & Grace,’ tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody. So, I have been through the mill.”

After Griffin called Trump fans “hardcore,” one of the anchors pointed out that Clinton, Messing, and others who said Griffin was out of line were not Trump supporters.

Still, Griffin asserted that the picture wasn’t criminal. “No, you’re full of crap, stop this. You know this,” Griffin said to the anchor. “Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing.”

Griffin doesn’t plan to stay out of the spotlight, and instead promised to “hit the stage and expose all of it.”

“I’m on a mission to tell people, honestly if it happened to me, as big-mouthed and obnoxious as I am, it can happen to you,” she said. “Honestly, this is a big change.”

Watch the full interview below: