New Sony Pictures Chief Taps Jon Hookstratten as Key Lieutenant

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra has made his first big hire since taking the helm of the studio earlier this month, recruiting his former Fox Networks Group colleague Jon Hookstratten for a corporate post to help coordinate day-to-day operations of the studio.

Hookstratten will serve as exec VP of administration and operations for Sony Pictures Entertainment, reporting to Vinciquerra. In a memo to staffers sent Monday, Vinciquerra described the role as aiding him in the “coordination of SPE’s day-to-day operations as well as the development and implementation of our business strategies, corporately and within our lines of business.”

Hookstratten will not have any direct reports when he begins his new gig on July 10. The role is seen as akin to a chief operating officer post to help Vinciquerra manage the load while he takes time to become more familiar with the studio’s operations and its senior management team.

“Jon is a terrific executive with broad experience and insight not just in television networks, but in the entertainment space overall,” Vinciquerra wrote. “Jon has worked with some of the biggest businesses in the entertainment space, and has held leadership roles in distribution, business affairs, human resources and other critical business functions.”

A lawyer by training, Hookstratten left Fox last year after 11 years as an exec VP of distribution for Fox Networks Group, the division that Vinciquerra ran for a decade until exiting in 2011.

Hookstratten was among the dozens of Fox veterans who took the studio’s voluntary buyout offer last year. The executive and Vinciquerra also worked together during their earlier tenures at CBS. Hookstratten’s resume includes a stint at NBCUniversal as exec VP of administration and operations at NBCUniversal.

“I’ve known Tony for years and look forward to working with him, and with everyone at SPE, at a time of great change and opportunity industry-wide,” Hookstratten said.

Vinciquerra’s quick move to bring Hookstratten into a key lieutenant post comes as he has to fill a big vacancy at Sony Pictures Television. Earlier this month, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, the longtime Sony Pictures TV presidents who ran all TV production and development, surprised the biz by leaving the Culver City lot for a new post running video content for Apple.