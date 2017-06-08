John McCain Blames His Confusing Comey Questions on Late Diamondbacks Games

Following a bizarre series of questioning from John McCain during former FBI director James Comey’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday, the Arizona senator issued a statement regarding the exchange.

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads,” McCain wrote in a statement. “Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games.”

McCain issues a statement on his hearing questions, suggests he shouldn't "stay up late watching Diamondbacks night games" pic.twitter.com/09sSpT0Vcn — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) June 8, 2017

McCain’s questioning came at the end of a nearly three-hour hearing. At one point, he brought up Hillary Clinton’s emails, saying, “You’re going to have to help me out here. We’re complete — the investigation of anything former secretary Clinton had to do in the campaign is over, and we don’t have to worry it any more?”

“I’m a little confused, senator,” Comey answered during the hearing.

“What I was trying to get at was whether Mr. Comey believes that any of his interactions with the resident rise to the level of obstruction of justice,” McCain said in his statement.

He continued, “In the case of Secretary Clinton’s emails, Mr. Comey was willing to step beyond his role as an investigator and state his belief about what ‘no reasonable prosecutor’ would conclude about the evidence.”

McCain reiterated wanting to see Comey apply the same approach to the questioning with Trump as he did regarding Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“While I missed an opportunity in today’s hearing, I still believe this question is important, and I intend to submit it in writing to Mr. Comey for the record,” McCain concluded.

The Arizona Diamondbacks Twitter account shrugged at the statement.