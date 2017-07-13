Joel Embiid Not Sorry for ‘F— LaVar Ball’ Remark

Joel Embiid may have been fined for trashing LaVar Ball, but that doesn’t mean he regrets the remark.

The NBA recently hit the Philadelphia 76ers center with a $10,000 penalty for saying “f— LaVar Ball” on Instagram Live. Asked about the incident on a panel at the Variety Sports & Entertainment Summit, Embiid did not back down.

“I think most people have been wanting to say that, but I guess I was the guy to say that. I’m glad I said it,” Embiid said. “Social media is just about having fun.”

His CAA agent, Jessica Holtz, was also on the panel, and suggested that he ease up on the curse words next time.

“We got to chill a little on the curse words,” Embiid conceded. “It’s just something I had to do because everybody else had been thinking about it.”

LaVar Ball is the father of Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, as well as of LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, who play for Chino Hills High School. LaVar Ball has become famous for his aggrandizing statements about his sons, and for claiming that he could “kill Michael Jordan one-on-one” in his heyday.

Last month, Embiid urged teammate Ben Simmons to dunk on Lonzo Ball “so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.”