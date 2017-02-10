Joe Biden has signed with CAA, forming a relationship designed to help the former Vice President and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, “amplify” their post-White House public policy endeavors.

“Jill and I remain more dedicated than ever to addressing the critical issues of the day, and we see in CAA a shared passion and shared values that are at the core of our family and our goals,” said Biden. “We look forward to leveraging their expertise, across many fields, as part of our team.”

One particular area of focus for the Bidens will be the campaign to end cancer that the pair launched as their son, Beau Biden, struggled with brain cancer and died in 2015 at the age of 46. The couple also recently established the Biden Foundation and set up partnerships with the University of Pennsylvania and University of Delaware. Joe Biden represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for 36 years before ascending to the White House with Barack Obama in 2008.

Jill Biden is an educator who devoted much of her energy during her husband’s term as Vice President to supporting military families and advancing various educational initiatives.

“The Bidens have long led with integrity, authenticity, and compassion,” said CAA president Richard Lovett. “Their extraordinary commitment to lifting people up is not only a great inspiration to us personally but a tremendous foundation upon which they will build an unprecedented post-White House career.”