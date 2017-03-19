Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist-author Jimmy Breslin, the surly, hard-nosed New Yorker who wrote with the hum and verve of the urban streets from which he came, died on Sunday. He was 88.

Breslin died in his Manhattan home due to complications of pneumonia, his personal physician told the New York Daily News.

With his brash take on Big Apples pols, cops, crooks, and working men and women, Breslin was a fixture in New York journalism for more than 50 years. He spent the bulk of his career with the New York Daily News, but his byline also graced Newsday, the New York Herald Tribune, and the New York Journal American.

In 1977, the infamous so-called Son of Sam killer, David Berkowitz, wrote to Breslin, launching a regular correspondence and a series of columns that offered insights to a terrified city.

“The night he got arrested, I walked into the courtroom in Queens and he pointed at me [and] said, ‘There’s Jimmy Breslin, my friend,’ ” Breslin said. “‘What was that? Shoot him,’ I said.”

Breslin was often able to offer readers an unconventional take on the current events that dominated headlines. As reporters rushed to cover President John F. Kennedy’s funeral, for example, Breslin wrote about the event, its pomp and sorrow, from the grave-digger’s point of view.

Breslin is survived by his wife, Ronnie Eldridge.

More to come…