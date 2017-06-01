Jim Carrey to Kathy Griffin: ‘Hold Up a Severed Leg as Well’

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Jim Carrey Kathy Griffin
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey had an added challenge for Kathy Griffin in the wake of her controversial photo shoot where she posed with a severed fake head resembling President Donald Trump.

“Kathy Griffin, hold up a severed leg as well,” the comedian said at the premiere of his new Showtime dramedy “I’m Dying Up Here” on Wednesday night.

Adding, “I don’t know if it’s funny, but I don’t think the joke is the problem.”

Carrey argued that Griffin didn’t cross the line — because he said there is no line to cross.

Related

Kathy Griffin Anderson Cooper NYE

CNN Fires Kathy Griffin From New Year’s Show After Donald Trump Beheading Stunt

“It’s the job of the comedian to cross the line at all times,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. “That line is not real and if you step out into that spotlight and you’re doing the crazy things that [Trump is] doing, we’re the last line of defense. The comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It’s impossible to get away from it.”

Although he didn’t act on it, Carrey said he had his own fantasy about the president.

“I had a dream the other night that I was playing golf with Donald Trump,” Carrey said. “I was standing beside him with a club in my hand and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up. It was one of those dreams where you want to go back to sleep so you can finish it, you know? But I’ve taken up golf anyway.”

Griffin faced immediate backlash for the photo stunt and was subsequently fired by CNN,where she co-hosts the annual New Year’s Eve program with Anderson Cooper.

The picture was taken down, and Griffin posted a lengthy apology video on Twitter.

“I sincerely apologize,” Griffin said. “I’m just now seeing the reaction to these images. I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far.”

After provoking Griffin, Carrey took a moment to get existential about the ordeal.

“Don’t worry about it, don’t worry for your existence. All of this is meaningless. So relieved about that,” he said. “Seriously, everybody is very worried right now and I just try to tell people, all of creation is just God’s fidget spinner.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad