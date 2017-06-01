Jim Carrey to Kathy Griffin: ‘Hold Up a Severed Leg as Well’

Jim Carrey had an added challenge for Kathy Griffin in the wake of her controversial photo shoot where she posed with a severed fake head resembling President Donald Trump.

“Kathy Griffin, hold up a severed leg as well,” the comedian said at the premiere of his new Showtime dramedy “I’m Dying Up Here” on Wednesday night.

Adding, “I don’t know if it’s funny, but I don’t think the joke is the problem.”

Carrey argued that Griffin didn’t cross the line — because he said there is no line to cross.

“It’s the job of the comedian to cross the line at all times,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. “That line is not real and if you step out into that spotlight and you’re doing the crazy things that [Trump is] doing, we’re the last line of defense. The comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It’s impossible to get away from it.”

Although he didn’t act on it, Carrey said he had his own fantasy about the president.

“I had a dream the other night that I was playing golf with Donald Trump,” Carrey said. “I was standing beside him with a club in my hand and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up. It was one of those dreams where you want to go back to sleep so you can finish it, you know? But I’ve taken up golf anyway.”

Griffin faced immediate backlash for the photo stunt and was subsequently fired by CNN,where she co-hosts the annual New Year’s Eve program with Anderson Cooper.

The picture was taken down, and Griffin posted a lengthy apology video on Twitter.

“I sincerely apologize,” Griffin said. “I’m just now seeing the reaction to these images. I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far.”

After provoking Griffin, Carrey took a moment to get existential about the ordeal.

“Don’t worry about it, don’t worry for your existence. All of this is meaningless. So relieved about that,” he said. “Seriously, everybody is very worried right now and I just try to tell people, all of creation is just God’s fidget spinner.”