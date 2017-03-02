President Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Jessica Rosenworcel to the FCC, leading to some speculation over how the White House plans to fill two vacancies on the commission.

The commission is split 2-1, with two Republicans and one Democrat.

Rosenworcel, a Democrat, left the FCC at the end of last year after her tenure expired. President Barack Obama renominated her just weeks before he left office. The apparent expectation was that once Trump took office, he would pair her nomination with a Republican choice and they would jointly go through the confirmation process.

But Trump’s decision to pull her nomination has led to speculation that he would put forward another Republican and perhaps an independent or other Democrat more favorable to administration policy. In the past, the White House has deferred to Senate leadership in the selection of nominees from the opposing party. Democrats have already been vowing to push back if the administration tries to buck that tradition.

Rosenworcel served on the FCC from 2012 to 2016.

The term of the sole Democrat on the commission, Mignon Clyburn, ends on June 30. Three votes are needed on the commission to achieve a quorum.

The withdrawal of the nomination was posted to the Senate website on Tuesday.