Senate Confirms Jessica Rosenworcel, Brendan Carr to FCC

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Jessica Rosenworcel and Brendan Carr to the FCC, bringing the commission back to five members for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

Both were confirmed in a voice vote.

Rosenworcel will be returning to the FCC after her tenure lapsed at the end of last year. That left the FCC with two vacancies, after the departure of Chairman Tom Wheeler just before Trump’s inaugurated. She and Mignon Clyburn will be the two Democrats on the commission.

Carr, currently general counsel of the FCC, will be filling the remainder of a term that will expire in 2018. He joins Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Michael O’Rielly in the commission’s Republican majority.

“As I know from working with each of them for years, they have distinguished records of public service and will be valuable assets to the FCC in the years to come,” Pai said in a statement. “Their experience at the FCC makes them particularly well-suited to hit the ground running. I’m pleased that the FCC will once again be at full strength and look forward to collaborating to close the digital divide, promote innovation, protect consumers, and improve the agency’s operations.”

President Trump also nominated Pai for another five-year term, but the Senate did not act on that renewal before going on their summer recess.