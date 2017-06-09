Jerry Seinfeld Explains Awkward Kesha Moment: ‘I Don’t Hug a Total Stranger’

Jerry Seinfeld’s now-infamous hug denial wasn’t personal. He just doesn’t know Kesha.

In what’s now internet history, Kesha approached the comedian on the red carpet at the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song, co-sponsored by Variety, on Monday and asked for a hug, only to be denied — three times. A video of the awkward moment almost immediately went viral.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star,” Seinfeld told “Extra” on Thursday. “I don’t know everyone.”

He confirmed that he’s not a huge fan of hugs, at least not when it’s with a “total stranger.” “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” he added.

“When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality,” he said. “In my reality… I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere. Hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

“I got a borderline harassment case here!” he joked.

It doesn’t seem like there’s any hard feelings, however. “She was very nice about it, we laughed about it,” he said.

But did the pop star ever get her hug? “No!” Seinfeld clarified. Lesson learned.

Watch the video of Seinfeld elaborating on the moment below.