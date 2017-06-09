Jerry Seinfeld Explains Awkward Kesha Moment: ‘I Don’t Hug a Total Stranger’

News Editor, Variety.com @a_sted
Jerry Seinfeld Kesha
TWITTER/TOMMYMCFLY

Jerry Seinfeld’s now-infamous hug denial wasn’t personal. He just doesn’t know Kesha.

In what’s now internet history, Kesha approached the comedian on the red carpet at the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song, co-sponsored by Variety, on Monday and asked for a hug, only to be denied — three times. A video of the awkward moment almost immediately went viral.

“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star,” Seinfeld told “Extra” on Thursday. “I don’t know everyone.”

He confirmed that he’s not a huge fan of hugs, at least not when it’s with a “total stranger.” “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” he added.

“When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality,” he said. “In my reality… I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere. Hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

“I got a borderline harassment case here!” he joked.

It doesn’t seem like there’s any hard feelings, however. “She was very nice about it, we laughed about it,” he said.

But did the pop star ever get her hug? “No!” Seinfeld clarified. Lesson learned.

Watch the video of Seinfeld elaborating on the moment below.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad