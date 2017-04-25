Jennifer Breithaupt Named Citi’s Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer

Jennifer Breithaupt has been appointed Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Citi, the company announced on Tuesday. In this role, Breithaupt will be responsible for crafting campaigns that differentiate Citi’s card products and partnering with Global Branding and Sponsorships to enhance Citi’s brand positioning, according to a press release.

Breithaupt, who was previously Managing Director, Media, Advertising and Global Entertainment for Citi, joined the bank in 1999. She has held a number of senior roles, including U.S. Cards Advertising & Social Media, Global Entertainment, and Experiential Marketing & Branded Entertainment, and built Citi’s entertainment program.

Under her watch, the Citi Private Pass program has offered cardmembers access to events including concerts by artists including Coldplay, Guns N’ Roses, Lady Gaga, Madonna, John Mayer and Selena Gomez. She also spearheaded partnerships including the Citi Concert Series on the “Today” show with NBC and Live Nation Entertainment.

Jud Linville, CEO of Citi Global Cards, said in a statement: “Part of bringing innovative, creative and energizing programs to our customers is exemplifying those very same qualities as well. Jennifer has been widely recognized as a leader in her field by Billboard Magazine (Power 100 list; Most Powerful Women in Music) and AdAge (“Woman to Watch”).”