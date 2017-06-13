Attorney General Jeff Sessions Calls Idea He Colluded With Russians a ‘Detestable Lie’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that he has “no recollection” of meeting the Russian ambassador at an April 27, 2016 Trump campaign event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, despite reports that he may have had a previously undisclosed meeting on that date.

Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, Sessions also said that any suggestion that he participated in any collusion with the Russians was an “appalling and detestable lie.”

During the election, Sessions was chairman of the Trump campaign’s national security advisory team.

“These false attacks, the innuendos, the leaks, you can be sure will not intimidate me,” Sessions told the committee.

Broadcast and cable networks again interrupted regular programming on Tuesday to provide live coverage of testimony of Sessions’ testimony before a Senate committee, as investigations into Russian hacking of the 2016 election continue to dominate the attention of Washington and much of the country.

Almost 20 million viewers tuned in last week to watch fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony live, as he said under oath that Trump sought his loyalty and later asked him to publicly state that he himself was not under investigation. Comey said that he believed that he was fired over the handling of the Russia investigation.

NBC News and other outlets reported on classified intelligence suggesting an undisclosed meeting between Sessions and the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“If any brief interaction occurred in passing with the Russian ambassador during that reception, I do not remember it,” Sessions said.

Sessions acknowledged in March that he had twice met with Kislyak in 2016, but that it was not in a “campaign capacity.” In his confirmation hearing, Sessions told Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) that he “did not have communications with the Russians,” but later said that he thought that he was addressing contacts beyond his official duties as a senator. He represented Alabama in the Senate until he was confirmed as attorney general.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March, after news came out about his two meetings with Kislyak. Still, he participated in the decision to fire Comey, saying that his recusal could not interfere with his duties at the Justice Department to oversee the FBI.

In recent days leading up to the hearing, Trump supporters have increasingly taken aim at Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor who is investigating the Russia issue. On Monday, Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax who is a friend of Trump’s, told PBS’s “Newshour” that he thought that the president was “considering perhaps terminating the special counsel.” That has set off a new level of speculation of what Trump may do next.