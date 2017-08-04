Jeff Sessions: Justice Department ‘Reviewing Policies’ to Subpoena Media in Leak Probes

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the Justice Department is “reviewing policies” having to do with issuing subpoenas to media outlets that published leaked information.
“One of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas,” Sessions said at a press conference on Friday. “We respect the role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited. They cannot place lives at risk with impunity.”
“We must balance their role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in our intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law abiding Americans.”
Sessions called for an end of the “culture of leaks,” which has plagued every recent administration, but seems especially pronounced since President Donald Trump took office six months ago.
Just yesterday, The Washington Post published leaked transcripts of calls that Trump had with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Sessions said that the Justice Department has increased resources devoted to leak investigations, and he said the number of ongoing probes have now tripled.
The Justice Department issued an updated set of guidelines for issuing media subpoenas in 2015. They require that, in most cases, the attorney general would have to approve subpoenas and warrants to obtain reporters’ materials, and it removed a reference to “ordinary” news gathering activities that news organizations felt was too broad in scope.
The guidelines were revised after the phone records of Associated Press reporters were seized in 2013 during an investigation of national security leaks. Then-Attorney General Eric Holder formed a committee that included members of the news media to come up with a new set of policies.
I say, I say, Trump’s AG gonna get things done, son!
J. Beauregard Sessions is gonna follow his President shepard faithfully as that type of Republicans he represents— bless his political heart!
These are only considered leaks because this administration wants to to keep so much secret, so much hidden. At one time, not that long ago, this was just information about what was going on in our White House and our government.
DOJ — more likely, just Sessions and a certain cadre — should get their subpoenas only with conclusive, hard, inarguable evidence that the news reports or leaks of these reports are fake and harmful to Americans as a whole. I don’t imagine that threshold being approached. There are amendments to prevent such events. Good luck fighting the pro-media lawyers who would line up around the Beltway to work pro bono.
This really is an attempt at another witch hunt, a legal basis to find the moles and plug the holes. Holes that this administration has itself created or spurred by negativity, character assassination, abysmal public relations, ignorance or flouting of the issues, and so on. The “culture of leaks” may exist, but the irony is like a BLINKING RED NEON SIGN vis a vis how Mr. T, his campaign, the RNC, Fox, etc. et al cheered the hack of HRC’s alleged emails and how they might light up the media sky. As such, Sessions is little more than a gas bag of conjecture and hypocrisy. And anyway, any leaks that reverse or undo any cover up of collusion, wrongdoing, secret meetings and other shenanigans are a form of public service. As they said on the Titanic: “More leaks!”
He’s just pissed because he has to see it in print, on line and TV every damned day. Too bad, Beauregard, it’s our government, you work for us, and we have every right to know how fouled up you guys are.
Want to protect your national security and the lives of those who serve in your intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law abiding Americans? Tell your dummy-in-chief to SHUT THE FUCK UP!