Jeff Sessions: Justice Department ‘Reviewing Policies’ to Subpoena Media in Leak Probes

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the Justice Department is “reviewing policies” having to do with issuing subpoenas to media outlets that published leaked information.

“One of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas,” Sessions said at a press conference on Friday. “We respect the role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited. They cannot place lives at risk with impunity.”

“We must balance their role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in our intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law abiding Americans.”

Sessions called for an end of the “culture of leaks,” which has plagued every recent administration, but seems especially pronounced since President Donald Trump took office six months ago.

Just yesterday, The Washington Post published leaked transcripts of calls that Trump had with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Sessions said that the Justice Department has increased resources devoted to leak investigations, and he said the number of ongoing probes have now tripled.

The Justice Department issued an updated set of guidelines for issuing media subpoenas in 2015. They require that, in most cases, the attorney general would have to approve subpoenas and warrants to obtain reporters’ materials, and it removed a reference to “ordinary” news gathering activities that news organizations felt was too broad in scope.

The guidelines were revised after the phone records of Associated Press reporters were seized in 2013 during an investigation of national security leaks. Then-Attorney General Eric Holder formed a committee that included members of the news media to come up with a new set of policies.