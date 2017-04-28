Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes Pay Package Increases to $32.6 Million in 2016

Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO of Time Warner, drew a total compensation package worth $32.61 million last year, an increase of 3.5% over his haul in 2015.

Time Warner in the midst of an $85 billion takeover by AT&T, which the companies expect to be completed by the end of 2017. In an interview with Variety in January, when asked about his plans under AT&T’s ownership, Bewkes said, “I think I’ll be here for quite a while to make this work and bring these innovations to fruition.”

The company’s board outlined Bewkes’ accomplishments for 2016, starting with his role leading the merger talks with AT&T and saying that he “effectively communicated the company’s strategy, both before and after the merger agreement was announced.”

Bewkes was eligible for retirement treatment of equity awards as of Dec. 31, 2016. Upon his retirement, all of his outstanding stock options would vest unless he continued to serve on the board, in which case such stock options would remain outstanding and be subject to the regular vesting dates.

Under the terms of his current contract with the media conglomerate, following a termination without cause or due to material breach by the company, Bewkes would have a severance period of two years if the termination event occurs prior to Dec. 31, 2020, with no severance thereafter.

