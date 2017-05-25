Jared Kushner Under Scrutiny in FBI’s Investigation (Reports)

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, is under scrutiny by the FBI as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the Washington Post and NBC News reported on Thursday.

Last week, the Post reported that a senior White House official was a “person of interest” in the investigation, but the official was not named.

The Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that Kushner was “being investigated because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians.” That includes a meeting with the Russian ambassador and a Russian banking executive in December.

The Post said that it had not been told that Kushner is a target. He has not been accused of any crime. His attorney, Jamie Gorelick, told the Post that he has volunteered to share information with a Congress on the nature of the meetings.

NBC News’ Peter Alexander, citing unnamed officials, said that investigators believe that Kushner has “significant information” related to the inquiry, but that “does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him.”

Last week, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller, the former FBI director, as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation.

Trump has previously dismissed the Russia probe as “fake news.” He reportedly will retain attorney Marc Kasowitz, who has represented him in the past, to represent him as the investigation proceeds.