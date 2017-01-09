Jared Kushner, the newspaper owner and real estate developer and Donald Trump’s son-in-law, will be named a senior adviser when Trump takes office, multiple news outlets reported on Monday.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, bought the New York Observer in 2006. It suspended publishing of a print edition last year and there have been rumors that Kushner is seeking a buyer.

Kushner was in Trump’s inner circle during the general election campaign, and his pending appointment already has triggered stories about his potential business conflicts. There are also questions as to whether Trump, in naming his son-in-law to the post, would trigger anti-nepotism laws.

Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday where he is expected to address concerns of his own conflicts of interest. Trump has already suggested that Kushner could assist in the Middle East peace process.