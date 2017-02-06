UPDATED: Janice Min is stepping down as the top editor of The Hollywood Reporter, to be replaced by her second-in-command, Matthew Belloni, the new editor announced Monday.

Min is the former editor of US Weekly, who helped turn the once-stodgy into a glossy weekly magazine that focused heavily on entertainment industry stars and talent.

Min said she was leaving the editorial position after seven years to take an upper management job with the publication’s owner, Eldridge Industries. Also a part owner of The Hollywood Reporter, Min said she would focus on “media investment strategy.”

Belloni, 41, acknowledged on Twitter Monday that he would be moving into the top editorial job from his previous position as executive editor. “Personal news: I’m the new Editorial Director of @THR,” Belloni wrote. “Very excited for this new challenge, big thanks to @janicemin for, well, everything.”

In the new job, Belloni will oversee “all aspects of the brand in online, video, print, TV and its live events,” according to The Reporter. Min also had been editorial overseer for Billboard magazine and Eldridge announced a transition at the music industry publication, with senior vice president of content Mike Bruno being elevated to editorial director.

“Janice’s bold leadership, editorial acumen and creative flair have been critical to our success at a time of enormous upheaval in the media industry,” Eldridge chairman and CEO Todd Boehly said, according to The Reporter. “I not only admire her talent, I also consider her a friend, and I’m tremendously excited by the opportunity to work with her more closely at Eldridge.”

Min, 47, called it “a great privilege and adventure” to lead the two publications and said she was confident they were in good hands with the new editors.