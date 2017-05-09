Jamie Gillespie Tapped for VP Post at 21st Century Fox’s D.C. Office

Jamie Gillespie has been named vice president of government relations in 21st Century Fox’s Washington office.

Gillespie previously worked at the National Association of Broadcasters on issues like retransmission consent, satellite carriage, and copyright protection. He and Kristopher Jones report to Kathleen Ramsey, senior vice president, who leads the 21st Century Fox lobbying efforts before Congress and the Trump administration.

Gillespie also served as an aide to Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.). He joined NAB in 2006.

“Ensuring policymakers have a true understanding and healthy appreciation for the creative community’s positive contributions to culture and the American economy is critical to our company’s future,” said Chip Smith, executive vice president at the company, who leads 21st Century Fox’s global public affairs.

Gillespie will start on June 5.