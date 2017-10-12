James Van Der Beek Shares Experiences with Harassment

James Van Der Beek took to Twitter Wednesday evening to relate his personal experiences with sexual harassment and express support of the women who’ve come forward to expose sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ve had my a– grabbed by older, powerful men,” the “What Would Diplo Do?” actor wrote. “I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger…”

Van Der Beek continued, showing support for women who delayed their allegations. “I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle,” he said. “There’s a power dynamic that’s impossible to overcome.”

Earlier in the evening, he commented on Weinstein specifically, calling his behavior “criminal” and “unacceptable,” and adding that he applauds everybody speaking out.

“For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective,” he wrote, retweeting an article in which a woman relates her experience of being harassed, and calls out Hollywood for normalizing abusive behavior.

Van Der Beek rose to prominence in the entertainment industry when he was young, starring in “Dawson’s Creek” beginning at the age of 21.

The scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein, which exploded as the result of an incendiary New York Times report, has created a domino effect in Hollywood, with several notable entertainment figures, including Gwenyth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, coming forward with experiences relating to the mogul. The report dated back decades, and detailed eight instances of women settling out of court with Weinstein, who was fired from his company. On Tuesday, another report was released in the New Yorker alleging further instances of assault.