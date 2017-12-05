James Patterson Signs Three-Book Deal With Albert Einstein Archives

James Patterson
CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Author James Patterson and the Albert Einstein Archives have teamed up to create a new book series aimed at middle-school children for a three-book deal, Variety has learned exclusively.

Patterson’s books will tell the story of girl genius Max Einstein who, like Albert Einstein, is inventive, irreverent, highly imaginative, and loves to solve problems in fun, unconventional ways. The adventure series follows Max and the world’s brightest kids as they travel the globe to solve humanity’s biggest problems through science. The series, which will be published under Patterson’s children’s imprint, JIMMY Patterson, will be the only children’s series to be licensed by the Albert Einstein Archives and bear its official seal.

“These books are the most work important I’ve ever done – they’re an accessible, fun way to engage in an adventure that weaves science, technology, and history for kids, particularly girls, who are too often dissuaded from pursuing their interest in science,” Patterson said. “Max is a heroine for the modern age, and I’m honored to have been selected by the Einstein Archives to bring her story to young readers everywhere.”

The launch of the series will coincide with a nation-wide school science fair or competition, and a portion of the proceeds from the books will go toward education and pro-reading initiatives.

