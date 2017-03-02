As 21st Century Fox’s pending $14 billion bid to buy heads to Euro regulators, CEO James Murdoch made the case for the combination being a boon to the U.K.’s creative community and fostering greater diversity in programming.

Murdoch, speaking Thursday to the Deloitte Enders Media & Telecoms 2017 and Beyond conference in London, vowed that the combined company would at minimum maintain the roughly $858 million in content spending that Sky invested in original production in the U.K. last year. Murdoch’s address comes as the company is expected to formally submit the merger for review to European regulators this week. That process in turn will trigger a review by the British Culture Secretary, who has 10 days to decide whether the deal should be reviewed by the U.K.’s Ofcom media regulator.

“Because the U.K. creative economy has such potential we believe it is the best place to be proposing a nearly ($14) billion investment – which will be a significant driver of the U.K. creative industry’s long-term success in a global market,” Murdoch said. “Looking to the future, we’re confident the enhanced scale and capabilities of the combined company will be a powerful driver of the creative industry’s vibrancy in Britain, plus in Italy, and in Germany, and in the global market, and a provider of better experiences for customers everywhere.”

