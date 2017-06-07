James Comey Says Trump Told Him ‘I Need Loyalty’

Former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump told him “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,” at a dinner that they had just a week after Trump took office.

Comey’s recollection of the conversation was the topic of his prepared opening remarks before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he is scheduled to testify on Thursday. The remarks detail conversations he had with Trump since just before the inauguration, on Jan. 6, to April 11, about a month before the president fired him.

In the opening remarks, Comey confirms reports that on Feb. 14, the day after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned, Trump told Comey that he hoped he “can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” He was referring to an FBI investigation of Flynn.

Comey also said that in a March 30 phone call with the president, Trump asked him what he could do to “lift the cloud” of the Russia investigation, and also said that they “need” to get the fact out that Trump himself wasn’t under investigation.

According to Comey’s statement, when Trump said he demanded loyalty at their Jan. 27 dinner, “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence. The conversation then moved on, but he returned to the subject near the end of our dinner.”