James Comey Says Trump Administration ‘Chose to Defame Me’ After Firing

James Comey, appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that in the wake of his firing on May 9, the Trump administration “chose to defame me and then the FBI.”

He said that Trump’s claims that the FBI was poorly led and in a degree of disarray were “lies, plain and simple.”

“I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest, the FBI is strong, and the FBI is and always will be independent,” he said.

Wearing a suit and a blue checked burgundy tie, Comey started his testimony by describing how he was let go by Trump, which he knew was the president’s prerogative, but that the “shifting” explanations for why he was terminated “confused me and increasingly concerned me.”

He was referring to the initial characterization of his firing as caused by the way that he handled the investigation over the handling of Hillary Clinton’s e-mails. But in an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, Trump said that the FBI’s ongoing Russia investigation was on his mind as he chose to fire Comey.

Comey’s appearance was one of the most anticipated moments of congressional testimony in years, drawing some comparisons to the drama of the Watergate hearings more than four decades ago. All the commercial broadcast networks covered it live, joining cable news networks and a flurry of online outlets, while some Washington bars opened early so patrons could watch. CNN started a countdown clock earlier in the week, and set up one of its teams led by Wolf Blitzer on the grounds of Capitol Hill.

There, hundreds packed the Senate hallways waiting to get in, while the gallery quickly filled with reporters, guests, and other viewers. Among those in the crowd: Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney in New York who was also fired by the new administration.

Comey released his opening statement on Wednesday, giving a peek at much of what he would reveal. In the statement, which he did not read on Thursday, he said that at a Jan. 27 dinner with Trump, just a week after he took office, the president told him “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Comey said “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed.” Comey said that he worried that Trump’s dinner invite was an effort to establish a “patronage” relationship.

He confirmed reports that on Feb. 14, the day after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned, Trump, after clearing Oval Office to meet Comey one-on-one, told him that he hoped he “can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” He was referring to an FBI investigation of Flynn.

Comey also said that in a March 30 phone call with the president, Trump asked him what he could do to “lift the cloud” of the Russia investigation, and also said that they “need” to get the fact out that Trump himself wasn’t under investigation.

Comey said that he took detailed notes after his conversations with Trump.

