James Comey to Testify About Meetings With Trump in Senate Next Week (Report)

Fired FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify next week before a Senate panel investigating links between Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and the campaign of President Donald Trump, CNN reported Wednesday.

The development is likely to ratchet up the drama surrounding Trump and his associates. CNN reports that a date hasn’t been set yet for Comey’s testimony, which would come on the heels of reported accounts of meetings between Trump and Comey where the President asked the former FBI director to drop his agency’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey’s planned testimony comes during an active investigation of Trump associates, including the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. CNN reports that Comey will be careful that his public testimony does not interfere with the FBI investigation.

If Comey testifies, he could potentially confirm publicly that Trump asked him to drop the investigation into Flynn’s ties with Russia. Trump has decried the probe as a “witch hunt” pursued by Democrats who he said cannot accept the results of the 2016 election.

CNN cited an unnamed source who said Comey is “happy to testify” and “happy to cooperate.”

