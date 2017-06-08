James Comey Testifies Before Congress: Hollywood Reacts

In what was referred to as the Super Bowl of Washington D.C., former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.
Hollywood was quick to react during Thursday’s must-see television event, which viewers noted struck eerily close to a potential episode of “House of Cards.”
Even the Netflix show’s Twitter account caught on to the similarities, posting a gif of Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood at a congressional hearing.
Despite Chris Evans best efforts to provoke President Donald Trump to tweet, in an out-of-character move for the POTUS, he has yet to weigh in on the news.
“Girls” co-creator Jenni Konner likened the ordeal to a sexual harassment case writing, “It sounds like every trial where the man orchestrates a dinner alone.”
Zach Braff channeled “A Few Good Men,” hoping Comey would scream the infamous line, “You can’t handle the truth!”
Ike Barinholtz shot back at Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s claim that Trump was unfamiliar with protocol saying, “When your only defense is ‘our president is such a dopey moron he didn’t know what he did was wrong,’ maybe it’s time to stop defending him.”
Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly live tweeted the entire hearing. “Comey also says the President wanted to know the factual truth and told him to get it. Paging Sherlock Holmes,” he tweeted.
Read more reactions below:
Ooooo…..Hollywood reacts!!! And what we get are all the hateful tweets from the uneducated overpaid drug addicts. Want to know why TV and movie viewership is dropping? The Hollywood lunacy is the problem.