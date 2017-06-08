James Comey Testifies Before Congress: Hollywood Reacts

In what was referred to as the Super Bowl of Washington D.C., former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Hollywood was quick to react during Thursday’s must-see television event, which viewers noted struck eerily close to a potential episode of “House of Cards.”

Even the Netflix show’s Twitter account caught on to the similarities, posting a gif of Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood at a congressional hearing.

Despite Chris Evans best efforts to provoke President Donald Trump to tweet, in an out-of-character move for the POTUS, he has yet to weigh in on the news.

I've never wanted Trump to tweet so badly in my entire life. Pick your phone up! Do it!! DO IT!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

“Girls” co-creator Jenni Konner likened the ordeal to a sexual harassment case writing, “It sounds like every trial where the man orchestrates a dinner alone.”

Everyone saying this is like a sexual harassment case is exactly right. It sounds like every trial where the man orchestrates a dinner alone — Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) June 8, 2017

Zach Braff channeled “A Few Good Men,” hoping Comey would scream the infamous line, “You can’t handle the truth!”

If Comey screams "You can't handle the truth!" we all win. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 8, 2017

Ike Barinholtz shot back at Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s claim that Trump was unfamiliar with protocol saying, “When your only defense is ‘our president is such a dopey moron he didn’t know what he did was wrong,’ maybe it’s time to stop defending him.”

When your only defense is "our president is such a dopey moron he didn't know what he did was wrong" maybe it's time to stop defending him https://t.co/EQ3gGJB1Oz — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 8, 2017

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly live tweeted the entire hearing. “Comey also says the President wanted to know the factual truth and told him to get it. Paging Sherlock Holmes,” he tweeted.

Comey also says the President wanted to know the factual truth and told him to get it. Paging Sherlock Holmes! — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) June 8, 2017

Read more reactions below:

I think what Sen McCain is saying is that FBI should investigate if Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russians to hurt her own campaign. OK. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 8, 2017

Trump watching McCain: "Finally someone's making some sense!" — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 8, 2017

"I hope you'll drop Flynn investigation." End of story. Trump is not working for us. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) June 8, 2017

LOVE Kamala Harris — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 8, 2017

Henry II reference. Drink! — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 8, 2017

DON'T TRY TO BE FUNNY AT THE SENATE INTELLIGENCE HEARING — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 8, 2017