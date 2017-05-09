President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

James Comey
President Donald Trump dismissed James Comey from his position as FBI Director on Tuesday.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in a statement.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said Trump.

  1. Alex says:
    May 9, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    I hope Chris Christy gets the job

