FBI Director: Notion That Bureau Impacted Election Makes Him ‘Mildly Nauseous’

FBI Director James Comey told a Senate hearing on Wednesday that “it makes me mildly nauseous” that the bureau may have had some impact on the presidential election by announcing in late October that it was reopening an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

But Comey, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that he does not regret the decision he made to reveal in a letter to Congress that the investigation was reopened.

Clinton has placed part of the blame on her election loss on Comey’s Oct. 28 letter to Congress that the FBI had uncovered a new batch of emails but did not know whether they were relevant to the case. Two days before the election, the FBI announced that there was nothing there.

But Clinton, as well as members of her campaign staff, believe that the damage was done, and that Comey’s announcement stalled a rise in the polls.

“If the election was on October 27, I would be your president,” Clinton said on Tuesday.

Under questioning from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Comey defended his decision to reveal that the investigation was being reopened. He said that in advance of the decision, there was debate within the FBI, including talk that it could tip the balance of the election toward Donald Trump.