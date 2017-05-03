FBI Director: Notion That Bureau Impacted Election Makes Him ‘Mildly Nauseous’

Senior Editor @tedstew
FBI Director: Notion That Bureau Swayed
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

FBI Director James Comey told a Senate hearing on Wednesday that “it makes me mildly nauseous” that the bureau may have had some impact on the presidential election by announcing in late October that it was reopening an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

But Comey, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that he does not regret the decision he made to reveal in a letter to Congress that the investigation was reopened.

Clinton has placed part of the blame on her election loss on Comey’s Oct. 28 letter to Congress that the FBI had uncovered a new batch of emails but did not know whether they were relevant to the case. Two days before the election, the FBI announced that there was nothing there.

But Clinton, as well as members of her campaign staff, believe that the damage was done, and that Comey’s announcement stalled a rise in the polls.

Related

Hillary Clinton Women in the World

Hillary Clinton Says She Doesn’t Think Her Future Includes ‘Running for Office Again’

“If the election was on October 27, I would be your president,” Clinton said on Tuesday.

Under questioning from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Comey defended his decision to reveal that the investigation was being reopened. He said that in advance of the decision, there was debate within the FBI, including talk that it could tip the balance of the election toward Donald Trump.

“Even in hindsight, and this has been one of the world’s most painful experiences, I would make the same decision,” he said.

He also said that it was appropriate to go public with the Clinton investigation but not of the FBI’s probe of potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. That later investigation is ongoing.

Comey said that he felt compelled to announce the reopening the Clinton investigation because he had earlier told Congress that they were done.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad