President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural festivities began in earnest on Thursday with a live concert at the Lincoln Memorial, where Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood and Jon Voight were on the bill. The event — officially called the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration — was also streamed online.

“We have all been witness to a very grueling year and half for the president elect,” Voight said at the outset. He added that “we all wondered if God could reverse the barrage of negative lies” made about Trump during the campaign.

“He certainly didn’t need this job, and yes, God answered all of our prayers, because here it is. We will be part of history. All of us,” Voight told the crowd, who stretched down the National Mall along the reflecting pool toward the Washington Monument.

Then Sam Moore, best known for “Soul Man,” sang “America the Beautiful” with a choir backup and asked the crowd to join with him. DJ Ravi Drums opened the concert, and it also featured the Army Fife and Drum Corps.

About 20 minutes into the concert, Trump and his wife Melania walked down the steps of the Memorial as recorded music of the Rolling Stones’ “Heart of Stone.” They then took their seats with the rest of the Trump family.

Much focus had been paid during Trump’s transition as to who he would line up for the ceremony, given the lopsided support that Hillary Clinton enjoyed among musicians and other artists. Sources say that a number of Trump associates and friends reached out, including Steve Wynn, to many in the industry to perform, but a number have declined. Showbiz figures such as Garth Brooks, Celine Dion and Elton John reportedly declined invites, and Jennifer Holliday, announced last week as one of the performers, dropped out of the event on Saturday. She cited negative reaction from some of her fans.