iHeart Promotes John Ivey to President of CHR Programming

Jem Aswad

iHeartMedia announced today that its National Programming Group has elevated 40-plus-year radio veteran John Ivey to the new position of President of CHR (Contemporary Hits Radio) Programming Strategy, effective immediately. He will report to Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia.

In his new role, Ivey will oversee iHeartMedia’s CHR and recurrent CHR formats and work to strengthen the company’s Top 40 brands in over 150 markets. In addition, he will continue to guide and develop the company’s roster of CHR programmers and on-air talent, and book artists for events including the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour and KIIS FM’s Wango Tango. He will also remain in his role of Program Director of iHeartMedia’s KIIS FM in Los Angeles. Ivey was most recently SVP of Programming and CHR Brand Manager for iHeartMedia.

“For over 15 years, John has played a key role in the success of our Los Angeles market brands and CHR stations nationwide,” said Rich Bressler, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for iHeartMedia. “We’re thrilled that he’s taking an even larger role within our National Programming Group and helping groom our next generation of extremely talented CHR Program Directors and top on-air personalities.”

“John is one of the foremost talents in media today when it comes to programming Top 40 radio and he is a driving factor in why KIIS FM is the most listened to station in its market,” said Tom Poleman. “He knows what CHR listeners want to hear and we’re confident he’ll help bring similar success to our stations in other markets.”

“Throughout my career I’ve always loved the opportunity to help new artists and young talent and programmers grow and I’m thrilled my new position as President of CHR Programming Strategy makes the things I love top priority,” said Ivey. “Thank you to iHeartMedia for allowing me to get past the 20 year mark in Los Angeles and to continue working with our amazing CHR programming and on-air teams.”

 

    iHeart Promotes John Ivey to President of CHR Programming

    

    iHeartMedia Owners Willing to Give Up Vast Majority of the Company

    

    Spotify May Swap Stock With Tencent Music Ahead of IPO (Report)

    

    U2's Bono and Edge Play Acoustic Set at Museum of Natural History Benefit, Joke About iTunes Launch

    

    Songs for Screens: Parson James on New Single 'Only You'; How Google Pixel Honored Late Soulman Charles Bradley

    

    Beck to Headline NorthSide 2018 Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    

    See Ed Sheeran Perform 'Castle on the Hill' Acoustic for Bedstock Challenge (Exclusive Video)

    

