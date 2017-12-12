Film Publicists Organize New York City Fundraiser for Rescue Dogs

Tails will wag at the IFC Center next week.

The indie movie theater is partnering with a pair of film publicists on a benefit to raise money for Muddy Paws Rescue, a New York-based shelter and dog adoption agency. As part of the Dec. 19 event, there will be a red carpet complete with some of the most popular dogs on Instagram, as well as adoptable dogs that are looking for “forever homes.”

The theater is also screening “Best in Show,” the Christopher Guest mockumentary about the crazed pet owners who descend on a prestigious dog show, as part of the event. Tickets for the show run $40 and all proceeds will go to Muddy Paws Rescue. There is also an auction of pet-related goods.

The gathering is the brainchild of IFC Films publicist Lauren Schwartz and Cinetic Media publicist Emilie Spiegel, two longtime friends with a passion for rescue dogs. Schwartz adopted two pit bulls, Huck and Maisie, while Spiegel has a rescue named Holden. They cooked up the idea while traveling to this year’s Telluride Film Festival.

“We just thought that we can do more,” Schwartz said. “This allows us to combine what we know how to do, putting on events and getting publicity for them, with something we love.”

Their plans won’t stop with next week’s special screening.

“We’d like to try to do this in different cities and partner with local rescue organizations across the country,” Schwartz said. “Dogs are the most loyal, loving, understanding creatures on the planet, yet so many of them, for no fault of their own, end up in situations that are not great. We want to help with that.”

The benefit screening will be held at the IFC Center on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.