ICM Partners Taps Rich Green to Head Media Rights Department

ICM Partners has promoted Rich Green to the head of its media rights division. The agency has also expanded its media rights and publications department by promoting four to agent; Lia Chan, Hillary Jacobson, Heather Karpas, and Zoe Sandler.

Will Watkins has also joined the media rights division.

“Intellectual property is the lifeblood of media in all formats,” said ICM Partners’ board members Sloan Harris, Esther Newberg, and Kevin Crotty. “With Rich at the helm of our media rights department, we are poised to build on the strength of our publishing department, providing the best opportunities to expand the work of our clients.”

Green joined ICM Partners in 2014 and began his career as agent working with Lynn Pleshette in 1997, becoming her partner in what became Pleshette & Green, and then Pleshette, Green & Sanders. His list of clients includes “Silver Linings Playbook” author Matthew Quick, “The Passage” trilogy’s Justin Cronin, and “Fight Club” writer Chuck Palahniuk.

ICM’s media rights department has had a banner year with films and TV series like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” which received critical acclaimed. The divisions are also involved in several high-profile projects yet to be released, including CBS Films’ “American Assassin” and Netflix’s “Green Eggs and Ham.”