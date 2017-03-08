Here’s a sign of the times: ICM Partners has hired political strategist Hannah Linkenhoker to help advise clients on public policy and advocacy concerns.

Linkenhoker, formerly managing director of Los Angeles-based NMA Consulting Partners, will serve as a resource to clients and ICM staffers on a host of civic and political questions. She will not function as an agent per se.

ICM managing partner Chris Silbermann said the hire came as a result of a rising tide of questions from clients on activism and advocacy issues. The volume of incoming calls from groups seeking the support of notable figures in entertainment has become overwhelming for many.

“The world is really spinning right now — everybody’s looking for ways to make a difference and to be engaged,” Silbermann told Variety. “We want to make sure we’re smart about how we do things, and we want to take our engagement to another level.”

Linkenhoker will help tailor plans for clients to make optimum use of their celebrity and connections to benefit favored causes and issues “in order to have maximum impact,” Silbermann said.

Silbermann previously worked with Linkenhoker and NMA as consultants on his personal political activities.

“I’m excited to work with ICM Partners at such a critical moment in our country’s history,” said Linkenhoker. “Artists and storytellers have powerful voices that can be used to inspire and reshape our conversations.”

Linkenhoker’s background includes working on policy campaigns focused on education reform, travel and tourism, civil rights, campaign finance reform, clean energy, global water and homelessness. Last year she co-founded the Los Angeles Women’s Collective political action committee focused on bringing more women into elected office.