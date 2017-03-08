ICM Partners ‘s Chris Silbermann is hosting a reception on Friday for the Democratic Attorneys General Assn., ramping up political activity in advance of the 2018 midterms.

Silbermann is hosting along with Hannah Linkenhoker, who has joined the agency as a strategist focused on political engagement, and Jason Post, the founder and president of Post Investment Group.

Sean Rankin, the executive director of the DAGA, said that the event will be a smaller reception for about 40 to 50 people. The attorneys general are expected to talk about issues such as President Trump’s recent travel ban, immigration and healthcare, as well as the nomination of Neil Grouch to the Supreme Court.

“We are the front line of defense for the rule of law,” Rankin said. Nine attorneys general will be participating.

Democrats currently hold 23 state attorney general offices. The association has been boosting its West Coast profile with the opening of an office in San Francisco. Participants in the event are expected to commit to raising $1 million for the association.

The event is the latest in a flurry of political activity among the talent agencies. UTA held a rally in front of its headquarters on Feb. 24 in lieu of its annual Oscar party, with such figures as Jodie Foster and California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking out against Trump’s administration and its immigration policies. The day before, CAA held a day long event designed to encourage participants to take action on public policy, with speakers including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and former Senator Barbara Boxer.

Silbermann, a longtime fundraiser for Democratic candidates, last month hosted an event for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and is scheduled to host a fundraiser for Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) later this month.